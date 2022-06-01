As part of a living Wax Museum project in his fourth grade class for teacher Kayla Massey, Section student Carson Wright portrayed the famous professional baseball player Babe Ruth. This project caught the eye of Ruth’s granddaughter who created a special surprise for Carson.
Carson and his parents, Matthew and Amber Wright, are big baseball fans. They had met Brian Domenico of Power Showcase through some of Carson’s hitting videos. Domenico loves helping young athletes showcase their hitting abilities, athleticism, fielding and pitching abilities onto the big stage.
While working on his project, Carson did a research paper to prepare for his presentation. Domenico was able to share Carson’s pictures from the Wax Museum with Babe Ruth’s granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti.
Carson was shocked when his dad gave him a package from Tosetti. What he found when he opened the package had him filled with excitement. Tosetti had sent him signed photos of Babe Ruth along with a rookie Babe Ruth card.
Carson’s dad said, “Carson couldn’t believe it when he saw the pictures and card. He was screaming with excitement. Babe Ruth is his hero, and he is still on Cloud 9!”
Babe Ruth’s career in Major League Baseball spanned 22 seasons, 1914 through 1935. He lead the league in home runs most seasons, most total bases in a season, and highest slugging percentage for a season. He hit 714 home runs and this record stood until 1974 when it was broken by Hank Aaron.
