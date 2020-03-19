A teacher at Bryant Elementary is excited that she will be attending the Alabama Space Academy for Educators this summer. Anne Monroe has received a scholarship to attend this space camp for teachers and will participate in the June 24-30 session.
“I am tickled to death,” said Monroe when asked for her reaction when learning she had been chosen for this opportunity.
The scholarship includes meals, lodging, a flight suit, and educational materials. She will be housed in a residence hall on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. The participants will be bused to the U. S. Space and Rocket Center each day.
Monroe is looking forward to this experience. She has been interested in attending the teacher space camp since taking some classes at the Davidson Center.
During one of her classes there, she was able to go into a control room where there was live communication between the people in Huntsville and the astronauts on the International Space Station. That really sparked her interest.
Instruction at the Space Academy for teachers uses the format of astronaut training to convey new ways of teaching science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts to students. There will be many hands-on activities designed for Monroe and the other educators to take back to their classrooms.
Not only will Monroe have access to NASA educational resources and training, but she will have the opportunity to meet a real astronaut. She has not been told which astronaut will work with her session.
During the week-long camp, Monroe will have sessions about the International Space Station, living and working in microgravity, rocketry, propulsion, astronomy, and learn about NASA’s plans for traveling to the moon and Mars. The teachers will also participate in flight simulations.
Monroe was encouraged by her principal, Beverly Kenimer, to apply for the scholarship. In addition to completing the application, Monroe had to submit a lesson plan. Each teacher is asked to design a badge appropriate for the flight suit and bring it to their session.
Monroe has gotten some help from one of her talented students in designing a badge which includes a bulldog wearing a spacesuit on a rocket. The bulldog is the mascot for Bryant Elementary School.
Trainees in Space Academy for Educators earn up to 45 hours of continuing education credit. Educators also get access to their own website with lesson plans, standards and tips needed to adapt many of the workshop activities to individual class environment. Monroe is enthusiastic about being able to bring back these activities to her students at Bryant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.