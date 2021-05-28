Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 25
• Dylan Cochran, 30 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Robert Earl Higginbotham, 53 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Leslie Michelle Jones, 41 of Hazel Green, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of governmental operations.
• Eric Michael Petty, 44 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and giving false information to law enforcement.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
• Michael Daniel Staggs, 42 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Julia Walters, 44 of Henagar, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Dakota Adkins, 25 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Waylon Lamar Green, 46 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Larry James Kirk, 59 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
• Makayla Brook Letson, 26 of Skyline, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Rona Melissa McCarter, 45 of Hollywood, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
• Yolanda Maria Redden. 48 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brendan Cole Westmoreland, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
• Jason Heath Maynor, 43 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of fleeing to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Malik Seitez Pryor, 23 of Madison, was charged with possession of marijuana.
• Britney Shyanne Daniel, 30 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear and three counts of failure to pay.
• Joshua Isaac Snodgrass, 30 of Woodville, was charged with failure to pay.
• Joshua Clay Thompson, 41 of Woodville, was arrested on a motion to revoke house arrest.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, MAY 27
• At 9:44 a.m., a report of sexual abuse in the 200 block of Worthington Street.
• At 9:45 a.m., a report of chemical endangerment in the 300 block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 4:01 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 25
• Cody Shane Crowe, 28 of Ider, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
• Cindy Ashburn Hawthorne, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Tracey Ann Walker, 43 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brendan Cole Westmoreland, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
• Christopher Lee King, 29 of Hollywood, was charged with resisting arrest, public lewdness, public intoxication and violation of open container law.
• Matthew Welden, 54 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
• Crystal Howard, 39 of New Hope, was charged with failure to appear.
• Billy Joe Smith, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Scott Moreno, 47 of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
