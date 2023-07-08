The Scottsboro Police Department would like to remind its citizens of the city ordinance regulating the use of fireworks within the city limits of Scottsboro.
The ordinance states, “… it is unlawful for any person, firm, corporation or entity to use, ignite or explode any fireworks within the city limits between the hours of 10 p.m. in the evening and 8 a.m. in the morning without a permit.”
Each violation of the fireworks ordinance is a misdemeanor and if found guilty could lead up to a year in jail and a $500 fine.
The Scottsboro Police Department is requesting that everyone be considerate of their neighbors and abide by the ordinance’s “quiet time.” Please act in a safe and lawful manner when dealing with fireworks. The Scottsboro Police Department will strictly enforce all ordinances and state laws governing the use of fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.