North Sand Mountain High School has a Sign Language Club, and they are trying to raise awareness to deaf-related issues during Deaf Awareness Month. Officers of the Club are, from left, front, Leyton Green, president; Rylee Kesler, vice president; Gracie Wade, secretary; and Cadence Howard, student ambassador; back, Jaxon Giles and Matthew Gass, student ambassadors, and Elijah Durham, newest member of the Club. With them is Sarah Condra who is the club sponsor. They would love to have more students learn sign language as a way to communicate with Leyton.