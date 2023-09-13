Students at North Sand Mountain may be more aware than others that September is Deaf Awareness Month. They have formed a Sign Language Club to help them communicate with a deaf student.
The Sign Language Club was formed last year when Leyton Green, who is deaf, was a freshman. The club meets each Tuesday before school with the meeting beginning at 7 a.m. This year Leyton is the Club’s president.
Sarah Condra is the Club’s sponsor. She also serves as the interpreter for Leyton. The school had an assembly last week to kick off Deaf Awareness Month. Officers of the club signed the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag for the student body.
Leyton uses American Sign Language and is excited that some of his classmates are learning the language. Condra said the Club is trying to raise deaf awareness in the high school as well as in the community.
Club members will tell you that it takes a lot of time and practice to learn sign language. They practice at their meetings as well at other times they are together. They have discovered that if they don’t know the sign for a word, they can spell out the word to Leyton and he can show them.
During the assembly, Condra did a demonstration with the high school students to help them relate to a non-hearing world. She had them close their eyes and imagine their whole school day being like that. With some of the students learning to sign, Leyton feels more included during the school day.
Leyton goes to the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy in the mornings for some classes. He said that he loves the new facility. Leyton uses the same textbooks as his classmates for his classes, but he has a special magnifying glass to help enlarge the print due to an issue with one of his eyes.
Serving with Leyton as officers are Rylee Kesler as vice president and Gracie Wade as secretary. Cadence Howard, Jaxon Giles, and Matthew Gass are student ambassadors. Elijah Durham is the newest member of the Club.
The Club decided to have a sign of the day during September. They demonstrate the sign on Tic Tok and other social media. The first sign was for good morning. There are also sign language videos on You Tube for those interested in learning.
Deaf Awareness Month started in 1951 as a way to acknowledge the need to address deaf-related issues such as social isolation. It is a time to celebrate the deaf culture, learn sign language, and advocate for a more inclusive and fair society. Of all the world’s disabilities, deafness is number three. Two to three out of 1,000 children in the United States are born with some level of hearing loss.
Condra said she is striving for a more student-led Club this year. The members will plan the activities and their meetings. It was their idea to do the sign of the day during September. Any student at North Sand Mountain with an interest in learning sign language is welcome to attend the meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.