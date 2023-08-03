Jackson County Emergency Management has provided an update on the potential for strong to severe storms today, Aug. 3 and the potential for some heavy rainfall and possible flooding concerns into Friday.
“Our confidence in timing continues to be low as we are continuing to monitor storm formation this morning which will give us a better idea of potential severe weather impacts today. A general timeframe for anything severe is 9 a.m. in our southern middle Tennessee counties through 3 p.m. south of the Tennessee River,” EMA Deputy Director Joshua Whitcomb said. “Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible. If strong to severe storms form, we have the greatest confidence in threats of frequent lightning, gusty to damaging winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall causing localized flooding. However, a low tornado threat and a very low hail threat also exist today.We also have issued a flood watch valid through 1 p.m. tomorrow for all of our county warning area, which may need to be extended in time depending on how storms evolve overnight.”
For local storm shelter list or to register for CodeRED emergency notifications visit Jackson County EMA website at www.jacksoncountyal.gov/241/EMA.
