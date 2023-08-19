During their work session prior to the board meeting on Wednesday, members of the Jackson County Board of Education received updates on some projects. Craig Robbins, Maintenance and Transportation Supervisor, spoke about the bus fleet, roof replacements, bathroom renovations, and bleachers for two football stadiums.
There are 81 regular bus routes responsible for transporting Jackson County students each day. Of these, 23 are 2009 models for which there is no longer any State Fleet Renewal Funds. Robbins praised the mechanics at the school bus garage on their dedication to keeping the buses running. He said, “My opinion is the we have one of the best bus shops in the state.”
The good news is that the system is expecting delivery of some new buses this fall. This will include seven full size buses for 72 passengers and one special needs equipped bus for 60 passengers. These buses will complete the replacement of all Tech School buses with air-conditioned buses. All new buses will be equipped with air conditioners.
Jackson County received a state supplemental appropriations of $1,893,488 for the purchase of new buses. The Board approved the purchase of 16 Thomas Buses from Transportation South, Inc., during the regular meeting. This state bid was in the amount of $2,062,368. These buses will be full size with a 72 passenger capability. The buses are expected to be delivered in the spring.
Once all 2009 model buses are replaced prior to the start of the 2024-2025 school year, approximately 60% of the bus fleet will be 2020’s or newer models. Jackson County will be receiving fleet renewal funds for this 60%. The remaining 40% of the fleet will be 2014 models.
On the topic of bus drivers, Robbins said there is a continuing need for substitute drivers. These drivers have to go through the certification process. Anyone interested in helping out in this area should contact Robbins who will be glad to help you get started.
The roof replacement are North Sand Mountain High School is complete. They are waiting for the final state inspection which is expected next week. The Woodville High School roof replacement should be done in the next couple of weeks while the Hollywood School roof replacement should be completed next week.
Some issues were discovered during the lunchroom roof replacement at Stevenson Middle School. Deteriorated structural framing was found and will need replacing. Stephen Ward and Associations is evaluating and developing a remedy for these conditions. A proposal is expected soon. In the meantime, students at the school are not eating in the lunchroom. Principal Leigh Ann Kittrell praised her lunchroom workers for their work in getting the children fed. They are able to use the kitchen area. Kittrell assured the board that all students are receiving their meals, and they are working through it.
“It’s not the best situation,” said Kittrell, “but we are doing okay.”
Robbins said they are working through an insurance claim due to storm damage on the roof in the North Jackson High School Band Room. He added that Kevin Turner, roofing consultant, is working with the insurance adjuster of pricing and budget. Turner is also working with the roofing contractors and has been a big help with this project.
Bathroom renovations have been completed at Skyline, North Sand Mountain, and North Jackson High Schools. Final inspection was conducted last week.
The last update was on the bleachers at North Sand Mountain and Pisgah High Schools. Demolition of the old bleachers is complete. Prep work is being done for the placement of temporary bleachers and is on schedule for September 1 at Pisgah and September 8 at North Sand Mountain. This will allow these schools to stick to their football schedules which is important to these schools and their communities.
