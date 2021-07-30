The Jackson County Board of Education approved several personnel decisions at a meeting held July 28.
The board approved the retirement of Janet Watts, teacher at Skyline High School. It approved six resignations, including: Scott Byrum, teacher at North Sand Mountain High School; Dreema Holliday, teacher at Woodville High School; Rachel Stewart, countywide speech language therapist; Elizabeth Webb, countywide instructional aide; Steffany Grajeda, countywide EL aide; and Slade Bellomy, countywide school bus driver.
Three leaves were approved, including: Katelyn Manning, countywide instructional aide; Jody Wright, teacher at Hollywood School; and Shaina Hawes, teacher at EPCOT.
The following transfers were approved; Colt Schrader from teacher at Section High School to science teacher at North Sand Mountain High School; Slade Bellomy from agriscience teacher at Section High School to agriscience teacher at Skyline High School; Megan Sharp from 50 percent elementary teacher at Dutton School to 100 percent elementary teacher at Dutton School; Shannon McClain from countywide instructional technology specialist to assistant principal at North Jackson High School; Tammy Johnson from countywide instructional aide to central office receptionist; Jessica Treece from teacher at Hollywood School to teacher at Macedonia School; Julie Saint Dolberry from pre-k teacher at Hollywood School to teacher at Hollywood School; Jerrica Pope from countywide instructional aide to countywide Indian education aide; Joey Kirby from teacher at Bryant School to teacher at Pisgah High School; Vickie Smart from teacher at Skyline High School to Countywide reading coach; and Cole Porter from 75 percent countywide instructional aide to physical education teacher t Stevenson Elementary School.
The following employments were approved: Emily Satterfield as elementary teacher at Woodville High School; Brianna Gilbert as countywide special services aide and nurse; Rickie Hutcheson as four hour custodian at Dutton School; Heather Smith as eight hour custodian at North Sand Mountain High School; Eddie Kirby as 43 percent teacher at North Sand Mountain High School, first semester only; Nancy Gattis as secondary English teacher at Woodville High School; Dawn Williams as elementary teacher at Woodville High School, first semester only; Rachel Travis as countywide instructional aide; Macy Swaim as countywide instructional aide; Lily Anderson as countywide instructional aide; Austin Massey as countywide instructional aide; Jessica Bunch as countywide instructional aide; Patricia Gann as countywide instructional aide; Cheyenne Reddit at countywide instructional aide; Logan Porter as Pre-k auxiliary aide at Bryant School; Julie Stringer as 50 percent elementary teacher at Macedonia School; Angela Childress as 50 percent elementary teacher at Woodville High School; Lindsay Summers as elementary teacher at Stevenson Elementary School; Michelle Richard as 46 percent elementary teacher at Stevenson Elementary School; Paige Davis as 50 percent teacher at Bridgeport Elementary School; Jeffrey Stephens as secondary teacher at North Jackson High School; Tammie Bass as 50 percent English teacher at EPCOT; Amanda Lawson as teacher at Bryant School; Shane Brown as maintenance worker- HVAC at the bus garage; Melissa Evans as 50% elementary teacher at Skyline High School; Skylar Turner as countywide instructional aide; Buffie Tuck as assistant to the chief schools financial officer; Amanda Elizondo as countywide EL aide; Scott McFall as 47 percent teacher at Pisgah High School; Brenda Hairston as four hour custodian at Pisgah High School; Chris Lassetter as history teacher at Section High School; Robert Gibson as 50 percent physical education teacher at Hollywood School; and Chloe Womack as countywide Indian education aide , one year only.
The following coaching assignments were approved for Dutton School; Shana Sartin, junior high boys basketball, and Kristie Myers, junior high girls basketball. Coaching assignments for Section High School include: Bailey Lakin, asisstant basketball and assistant softball, and Kaleb Bryant, volunteer football. Coaching assignments for Woodville High School were as follows: Matt Sanders, head football; Scott Clifton, assistant foodball; Trey Gibson, junior varsity football, varisty softball and junior high girls basketball; Woody Beard, head volleyball, junior varsity girls basketball and varisty girls basketball; Johnathan Parsons, corss country, head baseball and junior varsity basketball; Emily Satterfield, junior high cheer and assitant track; and Bryan Smith, head boys basketball and golf.
