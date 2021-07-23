During Thursday’s Scottsboro City Board of Education meeting, the board approved Collins Intermediate School Principal Jason Hass’ promotion to the Director of Federal Programs/Secondary Instruction.
Hass has served as a principal for Scottsboro City Schools for eight years.
“While I will no longer be the principal at Collins, I will continue to serve the great teachers and students at Collins and Scottsboro City Schools in my new role. Collins will continue to be great because we have great teachers and great students,” Hass said in a statement.
