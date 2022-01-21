Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 18
• Joshua David Johnson, 34 of Guntersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Arin Stephanie Hampton, 32 of Guntersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James David Garner, 60 of Fackler, was charged with harassment and criminal mischief third degree.
• Daniel Robert Cofield, 32 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Steven Hugh Cisco, 47 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
• Carvan Jordan West, 23 of Fort Payne, was charged with certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm, terrorist threats, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations, possession of brass knuckles and reckless endangerment.
• Christopher Wayne Price, 42 of Scottsboro, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Jamie Ledon Jones, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
• Phillip Bradley Adams, 50 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• James Randy Hurst, 35 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay and harassing communications.
• Dakota Blake Gray, 25 of Section, was arrested on a bond revocation and probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Lloyd Darnell Elliott, 63 of Stevenson, was charged with terrorist threats, DUI and drunk or addict in possession of a firearm.
• Jason Jerome Couch, 34 of Estill Fork, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
• Thomas Dewayne Bailey, 49 of Woodville, was charged with failure to pay.
• Wendy R. Brewer, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of negotiating a worthless instrument.
• Shelton Gamble, 43 of Henagar, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Misty Marie Hambrick, 29 of Langston, was charged with violation of release order.
• Scott Lee Mitchell, 41 of Oklahoma, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rebecca Aileen Roberts, 26 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay and three counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 18
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
• Eric Caprice Linder, of Scottsboro, was charged with giving false information to law enforcement.
• Mallory Moore, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
• Christopher Paul Hill, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Labron Scott, 42 of Fyffe, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
