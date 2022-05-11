Students at Bridgeport Elementary School were among the nearly 80,000 participants who put pencil to paper to participate in the Zaner-Bloser Handwriting Contest.
This is the most prestigious handwriting contest in the United States. Bridgeport had five state level winners.
The winners are Luke Blevins, kindergarten; Andy Grissom, first grade; Peyton Key, second grade; Kianna Fairchild, third grade and Angel Elkins, fourth grade.
They were presented with an engraved medal, new tote bag, and journal from Zaner-Bloser. Mrs. Titshaw entered the students in the contest.
Student entries are evaluated at the school and state level. State winners advance to the national level.
This contest is open to all students enrolled in schools in grades K-8. The K-2 entries are in manuscript (commonly known as print) while the 3-8 entries are in cursive.
There is also a special-needs category created in honor of Nicholas Maxim, a past participant whose passion for writing inspired the award.
The handwriting entries are judged according to Zaner-Bloser Keys to Legibility: shape, size, spacing, and slant. The sentence all students are required to write on their entry form is chosen because it contains every letter of the alphabet.
Bridgeport Elementary Principal Ashley Lee and her faculty are proud of their winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.