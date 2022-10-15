On Thursday afternoon, 50 Taters was filled with lights and cameras as the show America’s Best Restaurants came to town to visit 50 Taters. An online show with over 30,000 followers across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) travels across the country to highlight independent restaurants. It all started with ABR giving 50 Taters a call, explaining that they were filming in Alabama and would like to feature 50 Taters while they were nearby.

“I’ve looked at some of their work and they come in and really select restaurants that are out there doing a good job and promoting them. I think they’re doing the restaurant industry a great favor so we’re excited about it,” 50 Taters owner David Barclay said.

