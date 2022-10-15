On Thursday afternoon, 50 Taters was filled with lights and cameras as the show America’s Best Restaurants came to town to visit 50 Taters. An online show with over 30,000 followers across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) travels across the country to highlight independent restaurants. It all started with ABR giving 50 Taters a call, explaining that they were filming in Alabama and would like to feature 50 Taters while they were nearby.
“I’ve looked at some of their work and they come in and really select restaurants that are out there doing a good job and promoting them. I think they’re doing the restaurant industry a great favor so we’re excited about it,” 50 Taters owner David Barclay said.
As part of the segment, Barclay sat with road show host Greg Hutson with some of the favorites from Barclay and other customers, discussing the process of the preparations for the food.
“The biggest process is getting their story. We want to find out what makes them so unique, what makes them special to this community. From there, it’s about highlighting dishes that are local favorites, some of their favorites and dishes that make them unique,” Hutson said. “For example, today we had a Bama Cheesesteak, I had never heard of a Bama Cheesesteak, I didn’t even know what that entailed but Dave has his own recipe, he loves a Philly Cheesesteak and he wanted to find a way to incorporate ingredients here from Alabama to make his own. A dish like that is special. When it’s time to set up the episode, for us it’s about highlighting what makes those restaurants unique and special, perfect example is a Bama Cheesesteak.”
With the reach ABR has, Barclay believes that the exposure could help not only 50 Taters, but the community as a whole with the potential out-of-town visitors from this show.
“It’s been great. They’re doing a really good job of promoting what we do and I think it’ll help our business and community because it’ll probably bring in new people because they’ll be showing this to people all over the place that normally wouldn’t travel here.”
For ABR, most of the information regarding 50 Taters and their featured episode will be found on the 50 Taters Facebook page or on America’s Best Restaurant’s pages as well.
“With America’s Best Restaurants, we get to travel the country to highlight the stories of independent restaurant owners and things that make them unique and for me, 50 Taters was an incredible experience. The owners are just fantastic, Dave and his wife are passionate about what they’re doing, they have their own family in here watching,” Hutson said. “Places like this feel special when you can tell that there are a ton of regulars that come in, I can’t tell you how many people have come in and Celisa is like ‘oh, there’s a regular, there’s a regular, there’s a regular.’ They know everyone that comes in and for me, personally, this was what exactly what America’s Best Restaurants is all about. (50 Taters) is the quintessential type of restaurant that we love to showcase and let people know about.”
