Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
• A report of theft on County Road 778 in Pisgah.
• A report of attempted burglary on County Road 265 in Section.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
• A report of burglary on County Road 17 in Woodville.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
• A report of theft on Highway 71 in Flat Rock.
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 1 in Paint Rock.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 116 in Hollywood.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
• Cody Dwayne Wordlaw, 27 of Stevenson, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for discharging a gun in an occupied building.
• Robert William Harlow Thrasher, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of domestic violence protection order.
• Jordan Lee Temple, 28 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Cailee Marie Kirby, 22 of New Hope, was returned to county jail from rehab.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
• Flora Jean Stover, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brandon Scott Stone, 32 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eric Shane Hutchins, 44 of Stevenson, was held in county jail for another agency.
• Edward Clawson, 52 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Patrick Ladale Brown, 32 of Murray, Utah, was charged with violation of protection order.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
• Ashley Meshelle Austin, 28 of Tennessee, was charged with felony obstruction.
• Charles Wendell Corbitt, 37, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Kevin Marques Davis, 27 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with an altered VIN, possession of marijuana second degree, attempt to elude, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
• Andrew Vaughn, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for assault second degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
• At 8:21 p.m., a report of DUI and resisting arrest in the 1300 block of Woods Cove Road.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
• At 8:46 a.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft second degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:04 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 1600 block of Broad Street.
• At 6:45 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:45 p.m., a report of harassment in the 200 block of Lisa Lane.
• At 8:33 p.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft fourth degree in the 400 block of County Road 30.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
• At 6:04 a.m., a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 200 block of Lonnie Crawford Boulevard.
• At 12:59 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 3:33 p.m., a report of reckless endangerment in the 900 block of Broad Street.
• At 4:43 p.m., a report of theft third degree in the 1500 block of Willow Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
• Robert William Harlow Thrasher, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of domestic violence protection order.
• Rodger Joseph Dale Lynch, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempting to elude.
• Adam Troy Manning II, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and resisting arrest.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
• Deborah Paulette Franks, of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Christina Marie Morgan, 47 of Gurley, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
• Marissa Brooks, 25 of Ohio, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Amy Lynn Sims, 46 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
