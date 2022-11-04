Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
• Mandy Carrasco, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Scotty Baugh, 53 of Brownsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Dale Eugene Adkins, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
• Joshua Ownby, 41 of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
• Alicia Michelle Gray, 43 of Dutton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Franko, 47 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Brandon Evans, 27 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Johasaphat LeSean Ellison, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on grand jury indictments of rape second degree, sexual abuse second degree and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Rachel Ann Suggs, 35 of Paint Rock, was charged with public intoxication.
• Roger Brian Steele, 49 of Fackler, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jennifer Lynn Gilliam, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first degree.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
• Ben Simpson Floyd, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maximino Becerra-Martinez, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Terry D. White, 52 of Bridgeport, was charged with probation violation.
• Dustin Lee Turner, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with probation violation.
• Dustin Summerford, 37 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dustin Craig Hamilton, 50 of Dutton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
• Anthony Shane Acker, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tiffani Mashburn, 39 of Boaz, was charged with drug trafficking and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Randall Allan Burt, 39 of Henagar, was charged with obstructing governmental operations.
• Joshua Kert Anderson, 36 of Grant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
• Jimmy McClure, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Matthew Dustin Boles, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
• David Wayne Wilson, 59 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Angela Williams, 24 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve five days in city jail.
• Dylan Ball, 20 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve five days in city jail.
• Clinton Jeremy Johnson, 41 of Crossville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Gregory Wynn, 61 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Tyler Jace Nelson, 27 of Albertville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
