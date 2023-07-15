On Friday, people rushed to the doors of the brand new Whataburger, which opened its doors at 11 a.m. Even before the 11 a.m. opening, people were lining their cars at the drive-through windows and at the front door, raring to be one of the first people to eat at the newly opened restaurant. There was also a prize at stake: the first people to order through the two drive-through windows and up front at the register would receive free Whataburger for a year.
Brandon Olinger was the first in line at the front door, getting there at 8 p.m. the previous night, with the first car in the drive-through reportedly arriving at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
After the restaurant opens, customers begin to fly into the building and the drive-through line continues to grow, quickly extending out towards the street.
“I just want to thank the community for always rallying around us, being there and supporting us, they’ve been really supportive and it’s going to be a great partnership. I’m just really excited to get this thing going,” Whataburger manager Terrance Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.