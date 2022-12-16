A Scottsboro man is in jail after being caught breaking in Jackson County Department of Human Resources (DHR) facility last week.
Sgt. Ryan Putman, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said officers responded to DHR on Bingham Street in reference to an active alarm call.
“Upon arrival, officers found an open window on the back side of the facility,” said Putman. “Officers entered the building and located Dustin Keith Summerford inside.”
Putman said Summerford, 37 of Scottsboro, was in possession of several items stolen from offices inside the facility.
Summerford was charged with theft of property first degree and burglary third degree. He is also facing a probation revocation.
Summerford remains in Jackson County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
