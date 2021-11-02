The Jackson County Commission, in partnership with Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG), Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Jackson County Economic Development Authority and Neighborhood Concepts, has announced that 39 Jackson County small businesses have been selected to receive funds provided through the CARES Act’s Community Development Block Grant – CV Program in amounts ranging from $500 to $10,500.
Small businesses were the hardest hit segment of Jackson County’s economy from the outset and through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 impact, reduced hours and capacity and efforts to return to normal operations continue to create stresses on small businesses that rely on loyal customers to keep the doors open.
The Small Business Grant Assistance Program is aimed at providing relief funds for small businesses across Jackson County with 30 employees or less. A committee comprised of five members from the Jackson County Commission, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority and Neighborhood Concepts met in early October to review applications.
The committee rated the applications based on a pre-determined rating criterion to guarantee a fair and equal award process. The committee selected a variety of businesses ranging from restaurants to small manufacturers.
TARCOG will notify businesses by email of their selection and selected businesses can pick up relief checks at the County Commission office in the Jackson County Courthouse Nov. 1-5.
The Jackson County Commission is requesting additional grant funds through the Community Development Block Grant-CV Program and, if received, will work to provide additional relief funding to Jackson County’s small businesses.
