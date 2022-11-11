Hay feeding has begun for most goat and sheep producers.  When compared to cattle, the methods of feeding hay are a little different.  Here are some tips that will be beneficial for reducing waste and improving goat and sheep health during this hay feeding season. 

The method that we use feeding goats and sheep is important in reducing waste which can be high with goats and sheep.  Free access to hay can result in waste of 50 percent or more. 

