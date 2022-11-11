Hay feeding has begun for most goat and sheep producers. When compared to cattle, the methods of feeding hay are a little different. Here are some tips that will be beneficial for reducing waste and improving goat and sheep health during this hay feeding season.
The method that we use feeding goats and sheep is important in reducing waste which can be high with goats and sheep. Free access to hay can result in waste of 50 percent or more.
This comes from animals selecting what they like to eat best and by trampling hay in the ground. Also, round bales of hay are attractive for climbing to goats. Cases have occurred where goats and sheep have been killed where round bales have collapsed and fallen on them. So what to do?
Avoid feeding hay free access and on the ground. Hay on the ground puts goats and sheep in closer contact with infective larvae from internal parasites. Feed hay in feeders preferably that will allow the animal to eat hay off the ground. The waste with these types of feeders is generally 10 percent or less.
Most feed stores have the ability to order feeders and there are many plans available on the internet for building your own. Restrict the animal’s ability to climb into the feeder. This can be a challenge for round bales of hay.
There are round bale feeders for goats and sheep available on the market such as cradle feeders but there is also round bale feeders that are made of mesh panels that work well.
We need to allocate hay according to groups. If you have the ability to separate your herd, separate it into young, growing animals, dry does or ewes, and lactating does or ewes.
Young, growing animals that are for market or herd replacements have a greater need for higher quality feed and when placed with older mature animals cannot compete for adequate feed. Lactating does or ewes require 20-30 percent higher intake, energy, and protein requirements compared to dry does or ewes. Forage sampling can give you some numbers to work with so that you can accurate match hay to animal requirements.
Forage sampling forms are available at the Alabama Extension Jackson County Office and cost $20 per hay sample. You will receive a report that tells you protein, energy, fiber, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium.
Lastly, choose a feeding area. Think about hay as a feed source but as a source of fertilizer. For example, a ton of average fescue hay would have about 14 pounds of nitrogen, 6 pounds of phosphate, and 34 pounds of potash. At current fertilizer prices, that is roughly $47 worth of fertilizer in each ton of hay.
It may be worthwhile to identify areas of pasture that are in need of nutrients and concentrate feeding hay in those areas. Do not feed hay in the woods or near water sources. Also, don’t feed hay in low spots where the ground may stay wet. Feeding hay in such areas may promote problems with foot rot.
Hopefully these tips will be beneficial to your goat herds and sheep flocks as you care for them this winter. If you have any questions about hay feeding goats and sheep, you can contact the Alabama Extension Jackson County Office at (256) 574-2143.
