Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
MONDAY, NOV. 7
• Joshua Nathan Loudermilk, 32 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, failure to pay, theft of property fourth degree, theft of property first degree and criminal mischief third degree.
• Linda Pauline Neeley, 62 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of probation violation.
• Casey Scott Payne, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence second degree assault.
• Donnie Sharpton, 45 of Higdon, was charged with receiving stolen property second degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Heather Marie Smith, 35 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to pay.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
• Larry Keith Hawes, 46 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Crystal Marie Hill, 35 of Grant, was charged with theft fourth degree and possession of a controlled substance.
• Carrie Lynn Sherell, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sale, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
• Timothy Sean Bingham, 25 of Woodville, was charged with theft first degree and escape second degree.
• Stacey Allan Hart, 49 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
• Randall Dukes, 46 of Powell, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
• James Bryant Costley, 62 of Bryant, was charged with tampering with physical evidence.
• Robert Charles Couch, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Kristen Nicole Lauda, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
• Casey Scott Payne, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with violation of protection order and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Trevor Wheeler, 28 of Henagar, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Jaron Williamson, 45 of Ashville, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
• David Forsythe, 34 of Birmingham, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Dennie Thompson, 40 of Pisgah, was held in county jail for another agency.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
• Dominick Gilvin, 19 of Merritt Island, Florida, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Veronica King, 34 of Langston, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kameisha Poe, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brandy Smith, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear and three counts of failure to pay.
• Tracy Walker, 48 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to pay.
