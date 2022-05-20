Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 17
• Shannon Marie Appleton, 25 of Huntsville, was arrested on a court order.
• Christopher Dolberry, 31 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Marlon Gant, 41 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• David Patrick Gibson, 49 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christopher Samuel Manning, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stephanie Nicole Monk, 23 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Frank Robert Shultz, 25 of Stevenson, was arrested on a court order.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
• Zachary James Chance, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jerry William Vaughn, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
THURSDAY, MAY 19
• Michael DeWayne Sawyer, 45 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and addict in possession of a firearm.
• Dixie Lee McGullion, 41 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear, disorderly conduct and two counts of public intoxication.
• Johnathan Bailey Bradford, 22 of Fyffe, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Allen Carrier, 34 of Michigan, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kayla Nicole Carroll, 18 of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terry Eugene Collier, 46 of Section, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Dakota Blake Gray, 25 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Brent Henderson, 43 of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of assault second degree of a sports official.
• Romance Johnson, 29 of Decatur, Georgia, was charged with possession of a forged instrument third degree and criminal trespassing second degree.
• Faith Kelso, 38 of Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christina Nicole McMurrey, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Elizabeth Rae Naylor, 38 of Michigan, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard Milton Peacock, 45 of Stevenson, was charged with violation of release order and four counts of failure to appear.
• Boby Randy Steele, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 17
• Cameron Fountain, 20 of Georgia, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
• Billy Richard Ashley, 79 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Chase D. McClure, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on criminal mischief third degree and criminal trespassing first degree warrants.
THURSDAY, MAY 19
• Christina Nicole McMurrey, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Johnathan Bailey Bradford, 22 of Fyffe, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kayla Nicole Carroll, 18 of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dakota Blake Gray, 25 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.