Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
• John David Foster IV, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• Paul Edward Dawson, 41 of Stevenson, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Ashley Baker, 34 of Henagar, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Fred L. Blevins, 66 of Henagar, was charged with harassment.
• Terrance Lamar Blye, 33 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Robert Brownfield, 57 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with receiving stolen property first degree and promoting prison contraband.
• William Cagle, 27 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dubresse Cookston, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft second degree.
• Taisha Renee Dawson, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Lacy Justus, 34 of Henagar, was charged with failure to pay.
• Brendan Cole Westmoreland, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with assault second degree and resisting arrest.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
• Kenneth Williams Jr., 32 of Decatur, was charged with menacing.
• Jerry Wayne Hopkins, 48 of Meridianville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Glenn Little, 45 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
• Robert Austin Loudermilk, 26 of Fackler, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
• Austin Wayne Allen, 25 of McCalla, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Rachael Nicole Burton, 34 of Section, was charged with theft of property second degree and 19 counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
• Shana Brown Ellis, 30 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence harassment.
• Donald Moore, 36 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree.
• James Darrell Pence, 54 of Fackler, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of failure to pay.
• Tristan Kyle Whited, 31 of Higdon, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with domestic violence third degree harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, OCT. 17
• Donald Moore, 35 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Gina Mae Williams Benefield, 52 of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kyrek Dawson, 25 of Huntsville, was arrested on Morgan County assault second degree warrant.
• Matthew Scott Johnson, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Jessica Odell, 31 of Dutton, was charged with DUI.
• Ginger Kennedy Woodle, 45 of Langston, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
• Brendan Cole Westmoreland, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault second degree and resisting arrest.
• Joseph Kenneth Woods, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
• Jerry Wayne Hopkins, 48 of Meridianville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Patrick Buffington III, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Lena Ford, 31 of New Hope, was charged with DUI.
• Katrina Zimmerman, 33 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Amber Lynn Hunter, 26 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
• Christopher Michael Payne, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• James Darrell Pence, 54 of Fackler, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, OCT. 17
• John Steven Johnson, 42 of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Gina Mae Williams Benefield, 52 of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear.
