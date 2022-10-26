Raymond Lawrence Talley, 30 of Woodville, pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday in the 2020 death of Charles David McEwen, 36 of Scottsboro.
Circuit Judge John Graham accepted a plea agreement between Talley and his attorneys and prosecutors in the District Attorney’s Office, sentencing Talley to 30 years in prison.
On March 1, 2020, McEwen was found deceased in a wooded area on County Road 140 in Estillfork. District Attorney Jason Pierce said McEwen was shot twice.
Three days later, on March 4 following a search warrant, Talley was arrested and charged.
Pierce said Tuesday, during court, the victim’s guns were located at Talley’s residence, along with drugs that belonged to the victim.
The case was set to go trial Monday, Oct. 24 before Tuesday’s plea agreement.
“We were ready for court,” said Pierce. “We could prove this crime.”
Graham told Talley since he pleaded guilty, he has no right to an appeal. Talley will be credited with 967 jail days and possibly more.
Talley has remained in the Jackson County Jail since his arrest March 4, 2020.
