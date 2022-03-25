The Jackson County Commission will hold a public hearing Monday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m., in its board room, for discussions regarding the building at Liberty Lane, which once housed the Jackson County Department of Human Resources (DHR).
The building has sat empty since October 2019 when DHR moved to the former Brownwood School.
Commission Chairman Bill Nance said Monday’s public hearing is for the citizens.
“We want to hear citizen ideas,” said Nance. “That is a must that we do that. We need to understand their concerns.”
Nance said the commission is planning to redesign the building in order to move the probate office, revenue office and driver license office from the courthouse to the building. The commission also plans to move the county extension office, from Highway 72, to the building.
The commission is planning to set aside $600,000 for upgrades to the property, as part of money received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Nance said, on most days, between 800-1,300 people visit the courthouse.
“This will improve safety conditions,” he said. “That many people on a daily basis can create congestion.”
Nance added that parking at the courthouse currently can be an issue many days.
“There can be a little lack of convenience,” he said. “Especially for older citizens.”
Nance said there is 150 parking spaces around the square, which includes businesses and employees using the spaces.
“At Liberty Lane, there is 125 parking spaces,” said Nance. “It’s a flat parking lot with easy parking.”
He said, with the redesign of the building, citizens can walk in, do their business and walk out to to their vehicle.
“We want to make the facility something citizens can be proud of,” said Nance.
