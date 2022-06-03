The Asphalt Pavement Alliance (APA) announced today that the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), North Region, has won a 2021 Perpetual Pavement Award: By Performance (PPA) for a 4-mile section of four-lane highway U.S. 72 (AL 2) from milepost 133 to milepost 137 in Jackson County. Original construction was completed in 1979. This is the 13th PPA: By Performance for ALDOT since the program began in 2001.
To qualify for this prestigious award, a pavement must be at least 35 years old and never experienced a structural failure. The average interval between the resurfacing of the winning pavement must be no less than 13 years. The pavement must demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life asphalt pavements: excellence in design, quality in construction and value for the traveling public. Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) evaluated the nominations and validated the winners.
The award-winning section of U.S. 72 was opened to traffic over 42 years ago. The original construction consisted of 6 inches of selected soil subbase course, 5 inches of crushed aggregate base course, 5 inches of bituminous base (558 psy), 2.75 inches of a bituminous binder layer (300 psy) and approximately 0.75-inch layer of open-graded plant mixed seal (70 psy).
This four-lane highway currently has an annual average daily traffic (AADT) of 15,600 vehicles. The estimated loading since the original construction is approximately 9.2 million equivalent single-axle loads (ESALs).
As the years between resurfacing have averaged 13.7 years, this section of U.S. 72 meets the criteria for a PPA: By Performance and has served the traveling public in Ala. well since 1979. ADOT will be honored by Alabama Asphalt Pavement Association (AAPA) and presented with an engraved crystal obelisk.
“The Alabama Department of Transportation is honored by the selection of U.S. 72 in Jackson County for the 2021 Perpetual Pavement Award,” said Curtis Vincent, North Region Engineer for ALDOT. “This segment between SR-79 and SR-279 in Scottsboro is an important corridor not only for that city but for all of north Alabama, as U.S. 72 is the main east-west highway in the region, connecting the Huntsville area with Chattanooga in the east and Memphis in the west.”
“One key indicator of quality in construction is a smooth, long-life pavement,” said Amy Miller, P.E., National Director of the APA. “Long-life asphalt pavements serve the community, reduce the money needed for maintenance, and conserve raw materials, ultimately leading to a truly sustainable structure that exemplifies the triple bottom line. Asphalt roads can be engineered to last indefinitely with only routine maintenance and periodic surface renewal. Perpetual pavements use fewer natural resources and offer road owners and users what they want most – an economical, smooth pavement that serves the community for decades.”
The Asphalt Pavement Alliance is a coalition of the National Asphalt Pavement Association, the Asphalt Institute, and the State Asphalt Pavement Associations. The Asphalt Pavement Alliance’s mission is to establish asphalt as the preferred choice for quality, performance and the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.