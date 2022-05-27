In honor of his over 50 years of service to the banking industry, the Alabama Bankers Association (ABA0 welcomed H. Grady Jacobs, of First Southern State Bank, to their Half-Century Club.
Jack Lovelady, president and CEO of First Southern State Bank, Mike Ellenburg, president and CEO of First Bancshares, Inc. and Janice Cox, senior vice president of the ABA, recognized Jacobs recently during the annual stockholders meeting of First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of First Southern State Bank.
Jacobs began his banking career in 1968, working as a part-time teller at Jacobs Bank and became a full-time employee in 1971.
He rose through the ranks at Jacobs Bank to executive vice president and secretary to the Board of Directors. He left Jacobs Bank at the time of their merger with Regions Bank in 2000.
Jacobs started working at People’s Independent Bank in 2000 and remained there until he joined the First Southern State Bank team in 2009. He retired from his banking career on March 31, 2022.
A native of Scottsboro, Jacobs is an active member of the community serving as chairman of the Scottsboro Electric Power Board, has held various roles in the Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Scottsboro Lions Club.
Jacobs and his wife, Kathy, have three children and seven grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys the company of family and friends, works on various construction and repair projects and relaxes on the river.
“We are very grateful for Grady Jacobs’ contributions and commitment to First Southern State Bank,” Lovelady said. “He has always offered his best to his customers and to the bank. It is a privilege to celebrate this milestone with him.”
