Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
• Untonious M. Lovelace was charged with possession of a controlled substance and violation of open container law.
• Michael A. Thomas was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Colton Gase Terrell, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession of tobacco.
• Billy G. Williams was charged with failure to comply with drug court directives and failure to appear.
• Kristi Nicole Williams, 33 of Grant, was charged with theft second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a forged instrument third degree.
• Robert E. Glass was charged with forgery third degree, theft of property fourth degree and identity theft.
• Jertevian McReynolds was charged with fleeing to elude, resisting arrest and carrying illegal gun.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
• Buddy A. Rooker was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Keith Sherrell, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to pay.
• James H. Scott was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
• At 1 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence at the 1500 Block of South Broad Street.
• At 2:48 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession of tobacco at the 700 Block of East Willow Street.
• At 9:30 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree – assault and menacing at the 19000 Block of Highway 35.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
• At 9 a.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft fourth degree at the 800 Block of Ed Hembree Drive.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
• At 11:10 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance at the 800 Block of West Willow Street.
• At 11:35 a.m., a report of duty upon striking fixture upon a highway at the 2000 Block of County Road 30.
• At 8:18 p.m., a report of harassment at the 100 Block of Devers Street.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
• Kristi Nicole Williams, 33 of Grant, was charged with theft second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a forged instrument third degree.
• Colton Gase Terrell, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession of tobacco.
• Jimmy Nathaniel Coble, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of domestic violence third degree – assault and menacing.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
• David Keith Sherrell, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.