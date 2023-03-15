At the Oscars on Sunday night, the film Everything Everywhere All at Once totaled seven Oscar wins, including Best Director, with Alabama native Daniel Scheinert collecting a share of three Oscars of his own, for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.
Scheinert’s mother, Becky, told AL.com that the suit Daniel wore at the Oscar’s was originally found at Unclaimed Baggage, saying that they had purchased the suit “several years ago” once he had started gaining notoriety as a filmmaker and needed a suit for such occasions.
