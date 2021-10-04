Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
• Shawn Pulley, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Melinda Payne, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Erica Nicole Landis, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
• Hannah Carter, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and two counts of theft of property fourth degree.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
• Willie Southard Jr., 49 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christopher Allen Smith, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Adam McDowell, 36 of Higdon, was charged with DUI.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
• Julio Valdez, 25 of Birmingham, was charged with public intoxication and criminal mischief third degree.
• Bradley Eugene Vickery, 35 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Charles Justin Smith, 38 of Huntsville, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree, attempt to elude (vehicle), attempt to elude (on foot), reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
• Christy Lashelle Shumake, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Austin Shane Medlock, 22 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with probation violation and assault third degree.
• Jimmy Shawn Evans, 43 of Stevenson, was returned to county jail from rehab.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
• Matthew Tommy Smith, 39 of Stevenson, was arrested on warrants.
• Audie Joseph Murphy, 32 of Gadsden, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Autumn Starr McKinney, 21 of Pisgah, was charged with assault third degree.
• Scott William Curtis, 31 of Fyffe, was charged with receiving stolen property second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Luke Blecher, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
• Justin Tyler Jackson, 30 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joshua Whitmire, 29 of Fyffe, was arrested on a warrant.
• Michael Dylan Golden, 24 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
• Felipe Tino Setino, 43 of Athens, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kimberly Wilson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Justin Smith, 38 of Huntsville, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree, attempt to elude (vehicle), attempt to elude (on foot), reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
• James Anthony Hart, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kyle Dunlap, 34 of Vinemont, was charged with violation of open container law, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
• Scott William Curtis, 31 of Fyffe, was charged with receiving stolen property second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Barron Headrick, 55 of Grant, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kyler Brian Phillips, 22 of New Hope, was charged with violation of open container law.
