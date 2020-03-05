Scottsboro Junior High School seventh grader Judd Black was elected as state secretary for the Junior Beta Club during elections at the recent state convention. This young man has a passion for leadership.
Judd said that his leadership positions at Nelson Elementary and Collins Intermediate Schools helped develop his passion for leadership. The state Junior Beta Club convention was his first run for a state position, but you will see his name again.
Prior to running for the state secretary, Judd had to campaign at his school. He defeated five local club members to qualify to run for the state position.
“I was so happy!” said Black about his reaction when he found out he had won at state.
This outstanding young man will be the first to tell you that he had a lot of help with his campaign. He had to write a speech, and his mom helped him polish his rough draft. The speech was then approved by Shaley Lewis who is the Junior Beta Club sponsor at SJHS.
He practiced his speech in front of a class of students before going before the entire Junior Beta Club which has 140 members.
He presented his speech, which was a personal story, at the convention in front of more than 4,000 club members from across Alabama. He was then joined on stage by his campaign skit group. The students voted immediately following the campaign rally.
SJHS Principal Carrie Myers said of Black’s speech,
“He blew it out of the water. He was so engaging with the audience.”
Lewis said that winning this state position will open up many opportunities for Black. He will get to travel and meet many students over the next few months.
Black is now preparing to compete at the National Junior Beta Club convention in June. He will be traveling to Fort Worth, TX, for the convention. At next year’s state convention, Judd will be a keynote speaker and lead some individual sessions. In July he will have the opportunity to attend a leadership conference in Greenville, Tennessee.
Black is the son of Wesley and Sally Black and has an older sister, Meredith. He is the grandson of John and Sherry Black. In addition to being in Junior Beta Club, Judd is a member of the Builders Club and Golf Team.
