On Sunday, March 15, there will be a special benefit showing of I Still Believe at the Hollywood 10 Cinema in Scottsboro for the KMB Ohana Scholarship Fund. The fund was started in honor of Kimberly Beattie, a 2013 Scottsboro High School graduates who was killed in a car accident in 2016. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is five dollars per person if they have a screenshot or a copy of the flier.
On March 6, 2016, Dru Beattie received a call that no parent would ever want to receive. She learned that her daughter Kimberly, “Kimmie”, had been in an automobile accident in Fort Payne. Kimmie passed away as a result of the accident a few hours later.
Beattie described her daughter as kind, loving, and fiercely loyal to those she cared about. After Kimmie’s passing, Beattie went to schools and churches to share Kimmie’s story with others.
“If we can save even one family from going through what we have, then it’s worth it,” said Beattie.
Beattie said that through those difficult times, there was always an outpouring of love and support from the community. It showed her that despite the tragedy they had endured, they always had something to be thankful for. Beattie then decided that she wanted to do something to give back to the community that had supported her and her family through that hard time. Her idea to give back was to start a book scholarship for seniors at Scottsboro High School.
This will be the third year they have presented the scholarship. Previously, they have awarded four $500 book scholarships on awards night at the high school. They call it the KMB Ohana Family Scholarship Fund. Kimmie’s favorite Disney character was Stitch from the movie Lilo and Stitch.
Beattie said that the KMB Ohana Family Scholarship Fund is not making any money off tickets or concessions at the theater. She said that they are relying on faith that people will make donations to the scholarship fund.
Beattie said that they turned away enough people to fill three rooms in the theater, and they are asking people to buy tickets early this year to ensure that there will be enough seats for everyone. Beattie said that groups are welcomed as long as there is enough seating.
If anyone is unable to attend the showing but would still like to donate, they can drop off donations to the KMB Ohana Family Scholarship Fund at Peoples Independent Bank on Broad Street in Scottsboro.
For more information, contact Beattie at 256.647.8546.
