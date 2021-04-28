Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
• Courtney Shiann Davis, 23 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Kenneth Waylan Ellis, 59 of Bryant, was charged with harassment third degree.
• David Michael Hutcheson Jr., 37, was charged with harassing communications.
• James Edward Rollins Jr., 22 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• David Glenn Johnson, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Joshua David Bradford, 30 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
• Carrie Mattox, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft of property third degree warrant.
• Timmothy Beavers, 30 of Rainsville, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• William Marcus St. Clair, 31 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kristi Nicole Williams, 34 of Panama City, Florida, was charged with theft of property second degree, possession of a forged instrument, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
• Morris Baugher, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Remorris Holloman, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Nathan Machen, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
• Justin Garner, 29 of Fackler, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• James Dee Brown Jr., 53 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Cary Lynn Garner, 45 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• William David Lee Garner, 43 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Lindsay Guthrie, 34 of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was arrested on probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Lorenzo Jordan Lively, 25 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a possession of a controlled substance warrant.
• Joshua Olinger, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault third degree.
• Angela D. Rich, 46 of Stevenson, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to pay and three counts of failure to appear.
• Jared Clay Wheeler, 27 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
• At 8:38 a.m., a report of harassing communications in the 4000 block of Broad Street.
• At 11:05 a.m., a report of theft third degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:36 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 500 block of Willow Street.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
• At 6:12 p.m., a report of duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle in the 2800 block of Veterans Drive.
• At 7:02 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
• At 1:06 a.m., a report of criminal mischief second degree and harassment in the 700 block of Windsor Drive.
• At 2:15 a.m., a report of DUI, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Windsor Drive.
• At 5:25 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 100 block of Micah Way.
• At 5:45 p.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft third degree on Plantation Park Lane.
• At 6:18 p.m., a report of assault third degree in the 900 block of Broad Street.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
• At 2:48 a.m., a report of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling in the 2600 block of Porter Road.
• At 12:32 p.m., a report of DUI in the 1000 block of Scott Street.
• At 11:06 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana second degree in the 100 block of Windsor Drive.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
• Adam Brown, 30, was arrested on a criminal mischief second degree warrant.
• Jennifer Hall, 44 of Union Grove, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
• James Pendall, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Bradley Wade Linley, 36 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lisa Harding, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
• Jonathan Dunn, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda Adkins, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Colton N. Wininger, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and domestic violence third degree simple assault.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
• Skylar Click, 27 of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jessie Welch, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Billy Wayne Locklear, 58 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and failure to appear.
