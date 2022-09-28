Scottsboro High School is gearing up for its homecoming activities which will begin with a dance for students on Saturday. Other events are planned for next week accumulating with the football game on Friday, Oct. 7, when the Wildcats face Sardis at Trammell Stadium.
Students at Scottsboro High School are invited to the homecoming dance on Saturday from 8 p.m. until midnight.
The dance will be in the high school courtyard. Only SHS students may attend. Dance tickets are $20 until Friday, Oct. 7. They will increase to $25 at the door the night of the event.
Events for the public include the bonfire at Trammell Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. This event is free. The homecoming parade will begin at 2:45 on Friday, Oct. 7 with line-up at Collins Intermediate School at 1:45.
Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:15 on Friday, Oct. 7, while secondary schools will dismiss at noon. Lunch will be served at all schools and buses will run afternoon routes. No after school services will be offered.
Observers along the parade route are asked to keep small children off the roadways and a safe distance from all floats and parade entries.
Tickets for the football game will be available on line through GoFan during homecoming week. Tickets will also be on sale at the game for $8 each. Reserved seating will also be available. SHS Class Reunions may contact the SHS Student Government Association (SGA) advisor Frances Coleman for parade information at fcoleman@scottsboroschools.net or call (256) 218-2054.
High school students will begin their float prep on Sunday, Oct 2. Students must be dismissed by 10 p.m.
Dress up days set for the high school include, Monday, Oct. 3, Merica Monday (red, white and blue); Twinning Tuesday, Oct. 4, (two or more dress alike); Wednesday, Oct. 5, Safari Day (Lookout for the Lions.); SHS Throwback Thursday, Oct. 6 (vintage black and gold); and Friday, Oct. 7, Classy Cats (Sunday dress). Blackout is the theme for the football game.
The presentation of the homecoming court and crowning of the queen will be at 10 a.m. in Hambrick Hall on Friday, Oct. 7.
SHS students have selected Tess Griggs as freshman attendant, Anna Claire Crocker as sophomore attendant, and Smith Bradford as the junior attendant.
One of the seniors Tiasia Branford, Anna Stuart Dawson or Shelton Linville will be crowned as homecoming queen. The remaining two will serve as senior attendants.
High school students will be working each night on their floats. They will be located at various places in the city with students dismissing at 10 p.m. There is always a lot of competition to see which class has the best float.
Students at the other schools in the city will also be having homecoming dress up days but these vary from the high school. Most schools post them on their Facebook pages.
