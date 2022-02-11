In January, the Lokey Agency announced their year-long donation event, the Hands Across the Community event, designed to give donations to four non-profit organizations throughout 2022. The first of the four non-profits will be North Alabama Foster Care until April 15.
Each quarter, the Lokey Agency will announce the non-profit they will be supporting, donating $10 for each household quote submitted from a special link posted throughout the Lokey Agency’s Facebook page or by calling the agency and referencing the Hands Across the Community campaign.
Fostering Connections, NAFC’s parent brand, describes NAFC’s mission as “to provide support and resources for foster, adoptive and kinship families in North Alabama who care for vulnerable children for a day, a week, a lifetime.”
“After learning of the number of children in foster care in Alabama and hearing about the mission of NAFC, I knew we wanted to help spread the word about their services as well as support them,” Lokey Agency exclusive agent Heath Lokey said in a press release. “We are excited about the potential of Hands Across the Community and how it allows us to serve our clients as well as our community.”
The Lokey Agency’s exclusive agent Heath Lokey first came to learn about NAFC through Agape Baptist Church pastor Ryan Johnson. Johnson serves on the NAFC’s board and has shared information of the nonprofit through his church.
“A foster parent’s goal is to provide stability and safety for precious children who are in crisis,” Johnson said in a press release. “While this can be an extremely difficult task, it has been out personal experience that the North Alabama Foster Closet has come alongside us to provide material and emotional support so that we can focus on the most important component of foster care: the children.”
