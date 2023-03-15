This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student and excellent basketball player for his school. Chandler Sullivan is a senior at North Sand Mountain High School.
Chandler is a member of the Beta Club and maintains an A and B academic average. He is a member of PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Daily Excellence).
A star basketball player, this young athlete reached the goal of 1,000 career points earlier this year. He was named the Most Valuable Player for the 2023 Jackson County Tournament Varsity Boys. He made 30 rebounds in the championship game win tying him for the fourth most in AHSAA single-game history. He is also a member of the Bison varsity track team.
Science is Chandler’s favorite school subject. “It’s very fascinating,” he adds.
Chandler would say to an upcoming freshman, “Enjoy every second of high school because before you know it, it will be gone. Have fun and make as many friends as possible.”
The people and teachers at North Sand Mountain are his favorite things about his school. “I feel like I can trust and talk to anyone here,” he adds.
When thinking about his future, Chandler is looking into becoming an extrusion engineer. He has not made a final decision about where he will continue his education.
Chandler is busy with his sports and keeping up his grades. When he does have free time, he likes to weight life and play basketball.
Chandler is the son of Mitchell Sullivan and Amy Sullivan and has two siblings, Dallas and Izabella. His grandparents are Max Sullivan, Marjie Sullivan, Beverly Odom, Michael Odom, Melissa Kilgore, and Tim Kilgore. He attends Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
Chandler has a dog named Buddy.
