Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
• Cody Jones Reynolds, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tiffany Brooke Moore, 31 of Pisgah, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• William Douglas Hutson, 30 of Section, was charged with DUI.
• James Anthony Hart, 30 of Woodville, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Jessica Smith Goin, 40 of Hollywood, was arrested on a grand jury indictment of chemical endangerment of a child.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
• Randall Dean Raines, 55 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for assault second degree.
• Jonathan Troy Cowart, 45 of Section, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Anthony Lee Brown, 49 of Section, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude.
• Shawn Baine, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
• Jodie Osborne, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Shaunte McCamey, 38 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angela McWherter, 44 of Bryant, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Laurie Deanna Taylor, 45 of Meridianville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
• Christi Brook Wright, 44 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest and failure to appear.
• Gavin Lee Alexander Wright, 23 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
• Loyd Jason Shiflett, 56 of Fackler, was charged with DUI.
• Jeremy Shane Nunley, 49 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
• Paul Reed, 44 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
