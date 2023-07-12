Woodville Public Library will host free bingo for senior citizens beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. The bingo event is a part of the library’s Senior Citizen Game Day, which occurs each Thursday. The event is open to all seniors ages 50 and older.
“The prizes range from candles to fake plants, stuffed animals, hats, house shoes, butter dishes, bags and chocolate,” said library director Alyssa Cosby, adding that prize donations are always needed and welcomed.
Starting in August, Cosby explained, the library will host bingo twice monthly.
Cosby said the Senior Citizen Game Day got its start last August, and it offers more than the occasional bingo game.
“On the days when we don’t play bingo, (we) play card games, color pictures, work through word searches, enjoy refreshments and make some great, lasting friendships,” Cosby said.
The event is open to seniors from all communities, and Cosby said it is a great opportunity for seniors to connect with others.
“A lot of the people that attend are retired or they work part-time, so they are often at home and this gives them somewhere to go and something to look forward to,” Cosby said. “It gives seniors the chance to make connections, have fun, learn how to play new games and through that strengthen their hand-eye coordination and memory skills, and offer wisdom to those that are there that need it. I have often had people say that they felt out of touch with the community before they started coming, but I keep them apprised of what all is going on within the day-to-day of Woodville.”
Though not a senior citizen herself, Cosby said she always enjoys Senior Game Day as well.
“For me, personally, I have met some of my favorite people through the game day, and I have learned a lot about life in general from all those that come to the game day, which as someone who no longer has her grandparents around means a lot to me because it’s like having that connection again with some of the ladies that were closer to my Nanny and Nana’s ages,” she said.
