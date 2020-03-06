The Jackson County Commission and the Scottsboro City Council discussed fire boats at their respective work sessions on Monday.
Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton attended the commission work session to ask if they would participate in the city’s plan. Shelton asked if the county would participate from a strictly storage aspect. He said if the county decides to participate, a boat would be housed at its own dock at Jackson County Park.
The City Council discussed the issue again at its work session on Monday night. At the council’s last work session, Council President Patrick Stewart said someone from the Goose Pond board would attend the work session to assure one of the boats could be housed at Goose Pond.
Matt Lockmiller of the Goose Pond Board attended the meeting and said that Goose Pond would support anything that would make the project work. He said there was no problem with having the boat on location, and there have been discussions on where to house the boat.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said as the project progresses, he fully expects to do some dry runs to see where the best access to the boats would be. He said there would be a seven to eight minute minimum anywhere the boat would be. Necklaus feels like the fire department can put together a good plan.
Shelton said he would like to see a bid package put together to be proactive and to get the project moving. Necklaus said he would move forward with putting together a bid package.
There are over 400 private house boats in the Scottsboro Fire Department’s coverage. There are 3,000 acres of lake. County Park had 60,000 to 70,000 square feet of roof covered marina before the fire on Jan. 27. Goose Pond Colony has 250,000 square feet of covered marina.
At the Council’s Feb. 17 work session, Necklaus said two boats would be ideal because of the time it takes to get from Goose Pond to County Park on the water, and because of the time it would take to get the boat trailered if it needed to go somewhere else.
Necklaus said one boat would slow down response time, but they would make it work if need be. He said the fire department responds to boating accidents, medical emergencies and fires on the water. Right now, they do not have capabilities to get on the water to respond to those emergencies.
Shelton said the fire boats were much needed, and he proposed placing one at Goose Pond Colony and the other at Jackson County Park at the work session on Feb 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.