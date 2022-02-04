During Thursday’s Scottsboro City Schools Board of Education meeting, the board recognized the Collins Intermediate School staff in attendance for their recognition as one of 43 high flying school in the state for the 2020-2021 school year.
A high flying school is categorized as a “high-performing, high-poverty” school. Through research done by the Alabama State Department of Education. The parameters to find these high flying schools include searching for schools with a school-wide poverty level of 48% or higher, spending less than $2,000 per student in local tax money and proficiency in spring 2021 math and English tests at 120% of the statewide proficiency level for all grades tested in the school.
“I’m so excited, in 2016, when I came to Scottsboro City Schools, I was federal programs and elementary curriculum director. At that time, Collins Intermediate School was identified as a state school improvement school,” Scottsboro City Schools superintendent Amy Childress said. “You can see that they have used that label and they took something from that; not only did they want to get their name removed from that label as school improvement but they worked to achieve goals that now are truly being labeled across the state as a high flying school. I give my highest applause and recommendations in support of this certificate. I’m just proud and honored to present this recognition to Collins.”
