If you know any children entering grades fifth through eighth next school year who love STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) activities, there is a camp for them. Registration is now underway for the 2023 Engineering and Mechatronics STEM Camp planned for next month at Northeast Alabama Community College.
This camp is powered by Google. It will be on the NACC campus on July 18-19. The camp will run from 7:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. each day. There is a $10 registration fee.
Those attending the camp will be introduced to the world of engineering and mechatronics through hands-on projects sponsored by Google. Mechatronics is a relatively new field which combines mechanical engineering, hydraulics, pneumatics, electronics, optics, and computer science. It is an interdisciplinary field that plays a critical role in the development and manufacture of the devices and gadgets that power the modern world.
More schools are offering STEM courses, and the interest is growing among both male and female students. This is a great opportunity for the students to learn more about this exciting field.
Lunch and breakfast will be provided for the campers on both days. Anyone interested may contact Seferina Valey to register or obtain additional information. Her contact information is 256-638-4418 ext 2254 or email her at valeys@nacc.edu.
