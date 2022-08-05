During the Thursday Scottsboro City Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Amy Childress announced that the school system started school with only one teaching position open, a history teacher at Scottsboro Junior High School.

While normally it’d be disappointing to have a teaching position open to start a year, with the nationwide teacher shortage leaving some school districts across the country scrambling to fill multiple positions with school starting back, one opening leaves SCS very fortunate of the position they’re in staff-wise.

