During the Thursday Scottsboro City Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Amy Childress announced that the school system started school with only one teaching position open, a history teacher at Scottsboro Junior High School.
While normally it’d be disappointing to have a teaching position open to start a year, with the nationwide teacher shortage leaving some school districts across the country scrambling to fill multiple positions with school starting back, one opening leaves SCS very fortunate of the position they’re in staff-wise.
“We’re very fortunate to have all of our positions filled with the exception of one. (Scottsboro Junior High School Principal Jason Arnold) is working very hard right now to get that position filled. We’ve been very fortunate that we’ve had great applicants and that we have a very strong teaching staff,” Childress said. “ I know that Arnold will do his very best to find someone to fill and hopefully we can fill it before our next board meeting, maybe in a called meeting because it’s so important for us to get that position filled but in comparison to many of the other school districts, we are very blessed.”
At the board meeting, Childress reported nothing but positive from the first day of school, adding that from what she saw the students seemed very excited to see each other again and that everything seemed to run smoothly.
“We’re very blessed about (our staffing) but we saw all of our hard work over that we put in over the summer just preparing, getting ready for this year, we saw all of that coming together this morning as we welcomed our returning students and many new students to our campuses so we were so excited about that,” Childress said. “Our faculty and staff have done a tremendous job at going above and beyond to get everything ready for today… I just hope this is a great predictor for how our year will go, I think we’re looking forward to a great year, we have a lot of activities planned, we have our goals set and I think everyone is already working on that. Our why is our students and they’re here and they’re back and we’re so glad to see them and serve them.”
