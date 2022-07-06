The Land Trust of North Alabama is seeking to purchase a 92-acre property in Jackson County that would cover about two-thirds of a mile of Paint Rock River. To do so, they’re hoping to receive community support to raise the remaining funds needed to purchase the property.
To acquire this land, Land Trust of North Alabama needs to raise $223,000 by Nov. 1.
“North Alabama’s Paint Rock River is known as one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers and one of the most biologically diverse in the world with around 50 state- or federally-listed species found within the river and its tributaries,” Land Trust of Alabama said in a statement. “The Paint Rock River Valley as a whole is incredibly important in terms of conservation value due to the high diversity of species, particularly aquatic and plant life, found there.”
Land Trust of North Alabama’s land committee has Paint Rock River listed as an area of interest and once they heard about the land availability, reached out to the owners about purchasing the land.
Of the 91-acre property, 23 acres are already enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program, meaning trees have been planted or preserved along the river to provide a buffer from erosion and runoff.
While the short term future is maintaining the buffer, long term plans for the property for Land Trust include an extensive wetland restoration project, designed to restore the property to a more natural condition as a bottomland hardwood forest. As a conservation property, this land would not be open to the public.
Donations for this project can be made at landtrustnal.org/preserve-paint-rock.
