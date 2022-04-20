Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
• Amber Hein, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Rickey Muir, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Sydney Brooke Stephens, 23, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Shena Marie Sessum, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Pamela Michelle Mason, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Rickey Monroe Hall, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree.
• Jimmy Dale Hall, 44 of Larkinsville, was arrested on a bond removal.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
• Garyn Ollie Hill, 19 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kevin Francis Sloan, 35 of Jasper, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Joshua Keith Tripp, 37 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Angel Brite Stewart, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Nicholas Wayne Watts, 41 of Sylvania, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Limuel Jeffery Underwood, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jimmy Dale Hall, 43 of Larkinsville, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation, bond revocation and bond forfeiture and charged with eight counts of failure to appear.
• Bailey Nakota Hill, 20 of Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Breanna Danielle Saffold, 28 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Johnny McLemore, 47 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
• Joseph Clem, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence harassment.
• Thomas Leroy Elrod, 63 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dakota Robert Frazier, 24 of Section, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Joshua A. Goolesby, 31 of Pisgah, was arrested on a child support warrant.
• Kristen Hatch, 33 of Trenton, was charged with public intoxication.
• Robbie Elijah Kyzar, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault and interference with domestic violence call.
• Christian Stallings, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeffery Alexander Townsend, 35 of Henagar, was charged with public intoxication.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
• Reagan Briggs, 31 of Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged with attempt to elude and domestic violence second degree reckless endangerment.
• Bradley Austin Grey, 27 of Section, was charged with attempted murder.
• William Allen Smith, 38 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Bob Steele, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
• Anthony Nathaniel Durham, 40 of Dutton, was charged with probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ricky Daryl Collins, 49 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Johnson, 46 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Leslie Maze, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, domestic violence third degree assault, attempt to elude and criminal mischief third degree.
• Blake Allen Nerche, 30 of Powell, was charged with DUI.
• James Christopher Putman, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
• Joshua Donald Bradford, 31 of Section, was arrested on a two counts of probation revocation.
• Jeannette Nicole Hudgens, 42 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Roman McBrayer, 44 of Valley Head, was charged with DUI.
• David Lamar Pannell, 49 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with fleeing to elude and failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
MONDAY, APRIL 11
• Alan Glen Posey, 37 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Terry Joseph Loudermilk, 24 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Randall Frank Wilks, 70 of Henagar, was charged with public intoxication.
• Alexandria Lapadula, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a forged instrument second degree and fleeing to elude.
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
• Sandra Utter, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Wesley Brammer II, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Clifford Durham, of Section, was charged with DUI.
• Bryan McCutchen, 54 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
• Gerry Paul Kelley Sr., 62 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Zachery Nichols, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Anthony Provens, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and disorderly conduct.
• Thomas Crumbly Jr., 71 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
• Brian Keith Hodge, 49 of Powell, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bob Steele, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Brittany Dianna Mills, 30 of Rossville, Georgia, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
• Anthony Provens, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree, interference with domestic violence call and violation of protection order.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
• Tabitha Ann Martin, 39 of Powell, was charged with public intoxication.
• Dallas Wayne Gass, 22 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
• Leslie Holcomb, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Rynaldo Gallardo, 49 of Decatur, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
• Christopher Wayne McDaniel, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Adriana Guzman, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jerry Wayne Cobb, 59 of Decatur, was charged with failure to appear.
• Matthew Tyler May, 32 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, APRIL 18
• Zachary James Chance, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
