Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
• A report of damaged property on Highway 71 in Rosalie.
• A report of damaged property on County Road 541 in Scottsboro.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
• A report of burglary on County Road 331 in Bryant.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 8 in Woodville.
• A report of harassment on County Road 97 in Flat Rock.
• A report of assault at Stone Ridge Apartments in Flat Rock.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
• A report of controlled substance possession at Stone Ridge Apartments in Flat Rock.
• A report of theft on Pleasant Hill Road in Dutton.
• A report of assault on County Road 33 in Hollywood.
• A report of damaged property on Section Ferry Road in Section.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 42 in Fackler.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
• A report of fraud on Shady Lane in Langston.
• A report of theft on Highway 65 in Trenton.
• A report of Arson on County Road 580 in Bridgeport.
• A report of property damage on County Road 291 in Bryant.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
• Lukas Andrew Warren, 26 of Bridgeport, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Dustin Nathaniel Beavers, 22 of Pisgah, was returned to jail.
• Tony Lee Brown, 28 of Section, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fleeing to elude.
• Dylan Q. Cochran, 29 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree and probation revocation.
• Eric Cordell Pickett, 51 of Bridgeport, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Zachary Shane Ware, 29 of Grant, was charged with probation revocation.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
• Cody Ray Bragg, 26 of Jasper, Tenn., was arrested on capias warrant.
• Travis Wayne Castle, 23 of South Pittsburg, Tenn., was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Keeyon Marquez Ford, 19 of Huntsville, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Courtney Leigh Rutledge, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, using false identity to obstruct justice and probation revocation.
• Tabitha Darlene Sexton, 43 of Trenton, Ga., was charged with assault second degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
• Jared Wade Allison, 23 of Flat Rock, was charged with loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas Cole Carlton, 25 of Trenton, Ga., was charged with loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
• Scotty Ledell Cuzzort, 39 of Trenton, Ga., was charged with loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
• Heather Leann Guinn, 31 of Henagar, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering in a drug house, possession of a forged instrument second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of untaxed alcohol.
• Hannah Leigh Millican, 23 of Higdon, was charged with was charged with loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
• Dustin Shae Roberts, 34 of Higdon, was charged with loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
• Addie Laura Shropshire, 25 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession drug paraphernalia.
• Damian Blaze Wade, 18 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance, loitering in a drug house and carrying a pistol without a permit.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
• Ryan Christopher Bingham, 26 of Limrock, was charged with domestic violence third degree – assault.
• Carles Corbitt, 36, homeless, was charged with six counts of failure to appear.
• Preston Scott Early, 35 of Higdon, was charged with probation revocation.
• Jeffrey Dwayne Kirk, 48, homeless, was charged with probation revocation.
• Joseph Christian Lewis, 21 of Section, was charged with bond revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
• At 9:35 p.m., a report of harassing communications on Hillsdale Drive.
• At 1:23 p.m., a report of theft at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 3:14 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
• At 2:19 a.m., a report of controlled substance possession, using false ID to obstruct justice and drug paraphernalia possession at the 100 Block of Old Larkinsville Road.
• At 9:44 a.m., a report of impersonating a peace officer and theft at the 200 Block of Mallard Drive.
• At 12:16 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:23 p.m., a report of controlled substance and marijuana possession at the 1500 Block of Broad Street.
• At 6:38 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
• At 12:17 a.m., a report of criminal mischief at the 2100 Block of Willow Street.
• At 3:02 a.m., a report of endangering the welfare of a child at the 100 Block of Tupelo Pike.
• At 3:05 a.m., a report of burglary and theft on Crawford Road.
• At 5:07 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:48 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
• At 11:59 a.m., a report of assault at the 200 Block of Lisa Lane.
• At3:10 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:30 p.m., a report of theft and possession of a forged instrument at the 200 Block of Market Street.
• At 8:24 p.m., a report of theft at the 2000 Block of Demarius Street.
• At 8:35 p.m., a report of DUI at the 19000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
• Tommie Louise Elizabeth Carter, 49 of Huntsville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Emma Charlotte Wilson, 23 of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with theft fourth degree.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
• Courtney Leigh Rutledge, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, using false identity to obstruct justice and probation revocation.
• Sarah Marie Lindbom, 36 of Woodville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
• Daily Alexandra Jones, 25 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
• Tariq Dewayne Baugh, 27 of Decatur, was charged with probation violation.
