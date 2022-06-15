A Bridgeport man, facing murder charges in an alleged shooting incident in Marion County, Tennessee June 12, was arrested early Monday, June 13 following a traffic stop in Scottsboro.
Sgt. Ryan Putman, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said officers conducted the traffic stop in the 2900 block of East Willow Street around 12:45 a.m.
During an investigation, officers located not only drugs but also learned Jarrod Pickett, 37 of Bridgeport, was wanted in Tennessee.
“During a search of the vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen, officers located 14.28 grams of methamphetamine, 8.32 grams of synthetic marijuana, prescription pill and other paraphernalia,” said Putman.
According to reports, Pickett is accused of killing Corey “CJ” James Havner in an incident in the Ladds community off of Interstate 24 in apparent argument over a vehicle.
In Scottsboro, Pickett is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a fugitive from justice and obscuring the identity of a vehicle.
As of Tuesday, Pickett remained in the Jackson County Jail.
Online records show Pickett was convicted for the 2011 death of Kenneth Hudson in Marion County.
