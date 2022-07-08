On Wednesday, July 6, officers with the Scottsboro Police Department responded to a medical call at a residence on County Road 30, which lead to two females being arrested.
Sgt. Ryan Putman said when officers arrived they found illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia in plain sight.
“During the investigation, officers located 1.4 grams of fentanyl, .25 grams of methamphetamine, 2.3 grams of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia,” said Putman.
Keri Brooke Winkles and Kayla Brooke Hambrick, both 32 of Scottsboro, were arrested following an investigation. Winkles was charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Hambrick was charged with drug trafficking.
Both suspects were taken to the Scottsboro City Jail, and then later transferred to the Jackson County Jail. Both remained in custody Thursday afternoon, Winkles on an $8,000 bond and Hambrick on a $25,000 bond.
