Bedlam

Bedlam co-owner Jeremy Rowell. The trio of Rowell, Corey Hale and Blaine Bradley purchased the building of the former Fright Guys Harvest haunted house in July and look to open their doors Sep. 16.

 Sentinel Photo | Hunter Jones

Bedlam opens Sep. 16. Four weeks before opening, the co-owners, Corey Hale, Jeremy Rowell and Blaine Bradley have been working with their other workers to try to get the building prepared. They acquired the building on July 26 and have already made a lot of progress in cleaning the place up and beginning to build the haunted house for opening day.

They have the experience of how to run a haunt, being known for running a successful haunted trail in Sand Mountain, Corpsewood Hollow, for a few years. They envision Bedlam being different yet still maintaining the standard set at the trail.

