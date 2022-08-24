Bedlam opens Sep. 16. Four weeks before opening, the co-owners, Corey Hale, Jeremy Rowell and Blaine Bradley have been working with their other workers to try to get the building prepared. They acquired the building on July 26 and have already made a lot of progress in cleaning the place up and beginning to build the haunted house for opening day.
They have the experience of how to run a haunt, being known for running a successful haunted trail in Sand Mountain, Corpsewood Hollow, for a few years. They envision Bedlam being different yet still maintaining the standard set at the trail.
“One thing you won’t see here is Michael Myers or any of the TV characters, it’s all original,” Michael Bradley said.
When they purchased the building of the former Fright Guys Harvest, there some concerns about separating themselves as a new haunted house from the old one, though they’re confident from the connections they’ve already built in the city that it won’t be a problem and remain positive about the situation as a whole.
“All we can do is strive to show the community that we’re going to be a plus for Scottsboro,” Rowell said. “We’re going to scare people but at the same time we’re going to bring good vibes to Scottsboro.”
Some of the workers from Fright Guys have moved in with Bedlam, all of them excited to move forward from the rigid Fright Guys tour to the more creative, free flow Bedlam will try to offer.
“(Our workers) are dedicated 100 percent,” Rowell said. “I had some workers who worked here before saying ‘I found my home, I know where I want to be.’ That’s just the vibe we’re putting out, they’re all-in.”
As well as the haunted house, Bedlam looks to have axe throwing, escape rooms and possibly be a music venue when it’s not haunting season. The way they’re currently crafting the haunted house will allow them to move around walls, doors and gates, giving them flexibility to open up space as a potential music venue and to ensure that every haunted house experience can be different from the last time.
“We had some guys actually drive out all the way from Tuscaloosa last weekend to come see us, we’re hitting the ground running. I only hope we can grow because if we can get the axe throwing and escape room going, then that’s more employees we’re looking at hiring so we’re really looking at bringing some business to the city,” Rowell said.
Bedlam also looks to help bring the community together, looking to work with local businesses and even trying to get the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office involved to hand out candy to the kids, similar to what they did with the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office at Corpsewood.
“That was probably one of my favorite days last year. I enjoy scaring people but seeing the kids come in with the parents and all the hard work the sheriff’s office does, I would love to do that again. We have to make that happen,” Rowell said.
As the work continues and the preparations continue to be made, Bedlam is excited to open their doors and hope to bring new visitors to Jackson County and offer more to the city.
“I’m looking forward to being involved in the Scottsboro community. This is all exciting and I can’t wait to see what unfolds from this place. Everybody that I’ve met so far has been amazing and I’m looking forward to get our foundation set here in Scottsboro,” Rowell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.