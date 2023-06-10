Several Scottsboro High School students who plan to enter the field of education participated in the Future Educators Signing Day last month. Lily Flanagan, Alexie Venable, Ruby Arnold, and Evan Shawver-Gregory have expressed plans to become educators.
These four students graduated from Scottsboro High School in May and will be attending college in the fall. Their plans are to pursue a career in education. The purpose of the Signing Day is to encourage students to become educators and build statewide excitement about reducing the teacher shortage which is a nationwide problem.
With the recent attention about Alabama’s teacher shortage, the Future Educators Signing Day is an opportunity for local schools to “Grow Their Own” and celebrate those students who are choosing the field of education as their career path.
“Not only are we celebrating these seniors who are ready to take on the challenge of educating the future youth of Alabama, but we are also working to inspire younger students to choose education as a meaningful career,” said Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent of Education.
Debbie Fanning is the Education and Training Pathway Instructor at Scottsboro High School and coordinated the event. She is also the sponsor for the FTA (Future Teachers of Alabama). FTA is an organization for middle and high school students who have expressed an interest in the field of education as their career choice.
The Education and Training cluster at SHS prepares students for careers in the education and training field in the Teaching and Training career pathway. Students are prepared for careers in three pathway areas: Administration and Professional Support Services, Early Childhood Education, and Teaching and Training. Rigorous instruction is provided to equip the students with knowledge and skills needed in preparation for credentials, articulated credit, and/or further education. The four seniors participating in the Signing Day completed this program.
Fanning explained that the Signing Day is a collaboration between the Alabama State Department of Education, the Alabama Education Association, and Future Teachers of Alabama. It is an opportunity to celebrate those students who have decided to become educators. It is hoped that this event will bring attention to becoming an educator and help create a pipeline of students in teacher education preparation programs to fill the needs of Alabama schools.
Lily, Alexie, Ruby, and Evan each choose an inspirational teacher to be with them at their signing. Members of their family were also in attendance.
The students signed a certificate declaring their commitment to be a successful Alabama education. This is not a legal, binding agreement, but it is a great way to express their commitment to educating Alabama’s future through their future career pathway.
