Tony Wallingford and Alabama Hearing Centers announced their first ever “Gift of Hearing” contest. In this contest, Jackson County residents can submit an essay on why their family member or friend needs a free pair of Starkey hearing aids.
Along with the essay, people should attach their name and phone number to PO Box 105, Scottsboro, AL 35768 or email GIFTOFHEARING21@gmail.com
Entries will be accepted until Dec. 6, with the winner being announced via Facebook Live on the Alabama Hearing Center’s Facebook page.
“Hearing loss affects millions of people in the U.S.,” Wallingford said. “We want to help raise awareness of hearing loss and give the gift of hearing to a deserving person in our community through this contest.”
