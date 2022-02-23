As the last feature for CTE (Career and Technical Education) month, the spotlight is on Dr. Sylvia Coleman and her Family and Consumer Science Program at Scottsboro High School. Students learn many valuable life skills in these classes.
Family and consumer sciences challenge students to think critically and creatively, problem solve, and work effectively in a team to solve real world issues.
Family and consumer sciences bring to life academic disciplines such as science, technology, engineering and math, and connect students to real world applications of such content.
As part of the chemistry of foods class, students can earn ServSafe certification which is needed by anyone in the food industry. The students study all aspects of food safety from basic food safety to the cleaning and sanitation.
They also study the importance of personal hygiene, cross contamination, and time and temperature control. After training they take the state diagnostic test with the requirement of scoring at least 80 percent. The students pass the National Restaurant Association Credentialing Exam with a score of 75 percent or higher.
Many students participate in FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America). This is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization serving students in family and consumer sciences education.
This organization focuses on developing skills for life through character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communications, practical knowledge, and career and technical preparation. It is the only national career and technical student organization with the family as its central focus.
Coleman keeps her students involved with many hands-on and practical activities. One such activity was the gingerbread contest in December. This contest was inspired by the Governors Gingerbread Contest.
Students were encouraged to create their own gingerbread dough, create a gingerbread house design then decorate the house. Everything used had to be edible.
Students learned about the ingredient and reacting agents, the importance of spices, and how dough thickness can benefit creative cuts.
This was a fun activity for the students who acted as creative scientists to fix and patch their mistakes with the dough and icing. Students worked in teams with the winning team winning $100.
