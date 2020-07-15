Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JULY 10
• A report of a house fire on County Road 61 in Pisgah.
• A report of harassment on County Road 599 in Hollywood.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
• A report of simple assault at the Jackson County Jail.
• A report of a domestic issue on Ryan Street in Section.
• A report of theft on Ryan Street in Section.
• A report of criminal mischief on Ryan Street in Section.
SUNDAY, JULY 12
• A report of criminal mischief on Cathy Lynn Drive in Hollywood.
• A report of animal cruelty on County Road 330 in Pisgah.
MONDAY, JULY 13
• A report of theft on County Road 255 in Bridgeport.
• A report of assault on Highway 40 in Henagar.
• A report of identity theft on County Road 45 in Fackler.
• A report of identity theft on County Road 107 in Fackler.
• A report of burglary on County Road 162 in Henagar.
• A report of assault on Highway 40 in Henagar.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 10
• James Badget, 34 of Stevenson, was arrested on probation revocation.
• James Baker, 31 of Section, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Christopher Matthew Collins, 39 of Athens, was arrested to serve 48 hours.
• Geoffrey Marvin Fortin, 28 of Henagar, was arrested to serve 48 hours.
• Allen Keith Holcomb, 34 of Pisgah, was charged with public intoxication.
• Anthony Leonard Johnson, 43 of Arab, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft of property fourth degree.
• Courtney Johnson, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Keith Wilson Matthews, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested to serve 48 hours.
• Jimmy Wayne Shadrick, 54 of Bridgeport, was charged with DUI, assault second degree, fleeing to elude, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
• James Robert Sherrell, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested to serve 48 hours.
• Jessica Steele, 32 of Ft. Payne, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Billy Joe Warren, 34 of Section, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Tiffany Johnson Wilson, 34 of Section, was charged with assault third degree.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
• Cheri Amour Dargan, 33 of Covington, Ga., was charged with assault third degree, resisting arrest and criminal mischief second degree.
• Trevor Daniel Henson, 21 of Section, was charged with obstructing justice and theft of property fourth degree.
• Diontre Bakari Jackson, 36 of Liberty, Mo., was charged with obstructing government operation and resisting arrest.
SUNDAY, JULY 12
• Christopher Boyd, 56 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI.
• Jeffery Lee Frost, Jr., 28 of Henagar, was charged with failure to pay.
• James Douglas Gifford, 45 of Chattanooga, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
• Ashley N. Hudson, 31 of Langston, was charged with theft of property first and second degrees, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to pay and probation revocation.
• Jason Allen Woodle, 39 of Langston, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
MONDAY, JULY 13
• Stephanie Angela Wade, 28 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree.
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 37 of Dutton, was arrested on probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 10
• Mark E. Hall, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• John Gregory Sanderson, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tammy Elizabeth Fisher, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with pubic intoxication.
• Michael Christopher Bailey, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of open container law, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Corey Don Dudley, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Anthony Leonard Johnson, 43 of Arab, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft fourth degree.
• Trevor Henson, 21 of Section, was charged with theft fourth degree, fugitive from justice and obstruction of justice.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
• Cheri Amour Dargan, 33 of Covington, Ga., was charged with assault third degree, resisting arrest and criminal mischief second degree.
• Katelin Faith Thorngren, 18 of Section, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Sebastian Gomez, 23 of Ft. Payne, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, JULY 13
• Markus Reggie Brown, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Carol VanHanxleden, 66 of Section, was arrested to serve 15 days.
• Angelia Wade, 28 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
